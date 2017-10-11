Comedian Jo Koy adds ninth standup show at Blaisdell Concert Hall

A comedian is proving incredibly popular in Hawaii.

Jo Koy is performing at the Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in November.

He’s already sold out eight shows and recently added a ninth performance.

“I called Blaisdell. I told them, ‘Give me one more date!’ ‘Done!’ Show nine, I’m adding it. This is for you guys. I love you,” Koy said in a video message posted on social media.

The ninth show will take place Monday, Nov. 27, at 8 p.m. Tickets range in price from $35 to $45.

Koy is part Filipino and just released a standup comedy special on Netflix.

A local promoter says his comedy has resonated with people in Hawaii.

Koy is also performing two shows at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center. The only tickets left are standing room only.