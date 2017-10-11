Full closures planned at Akaka Falls State Park for repair work

Work is underway to repair the trail at Akaka Falls State Park on Hawaii island.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources says the 0.4-mile loop trail was accidentally damaged when invasive albizia trees were removed back in February.

Initial repair work began last week on the longer trail section to the right of the loop trail starting point that was closed after the damage. Workers are removing and repairing damaged concrete walkways and steps, and replacing railings.

From Oct. 16 to 20, the park will be completely closed for work on the shorter, left side of the trail to the Akaka Falls lookout.

In addition to those closure dates, access to the falls lookout area may be interrupted along the shorter, open walkway path due to equipment and/or material transport to the damaged areas.

The project cost is estimated at $297,400 and work is expected to be completed in December.

Site Engineering was selected as the contractor.