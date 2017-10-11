Kaimana among monk seal pups up for ‘adoption’ at marine mammal fundraiser

The first Hawaiian monk seal pup to be born in Waikiki in decades is now up for “adoption.”

“Kaimana” is one of four pups born this year that will be featured at an upcoming fundraiser for marine mammal conservation.

The “adoption” includes a large, framed photo of the pup, a certificate of “adoption,” and an opportunity to visit the “adopted” pup with a monk seal volunteer team (conditions apply).

It’s part of an event hosted by Dolphin Quest Oahu and the Kahala Hotel & Resort to raise money for Hawaii Marine Animal Response to aid in its mission of preserving Hawaii’s protected marine species.

The fundraiser takes place Friday, Oct. 20, at the Kahala Hotel & Resort from 5 to 8 p.m.

The event will also include live Hawaiian music from five-time Na Hoku Hanohano Award winners Waipuna, heavy pupu and signature non-alcoholic drinks, and a silent auction featuring local fashion and art.

Individual tickets are available for $125 and can be purchased online here.