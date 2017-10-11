Kauai man bit by shark near Kekaha

By Published:

A Kauai man says he was attacked by a shark Monday.

Mitch Milan and his friend were surfing at Davidson’s beach, a surf break south of Kekaha.

That’s when he says a shark bit his left hand and his board.

The two were able to make it to shore.

Milan says he received 50 stitches on his left hand.

“Honestly i feel extremely spared for Gary and I both this could have ended really, really bad. This might not have ended up anything like this had I been alone. Might still be looking for what’s left of me,” said shark attack victim Mitch Milan.

Kauai officials did not receive any official notice of a shark attack but posted warning signs as a precaution Tuesday.

Those signs have been removed.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s