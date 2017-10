A multiple-vehicle car crash is blocking eastbound lanes on the H-1 in Aiea.

The crash occurred around 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday right before the Aiea Heights overpass.

FSP is blocking two center lanes on the H-1 eastbound after the Kaonohi overpass.

EMS and HPD are also on the scene.

Traffic is solid from H-1 and H-2 merge.

Take Kamehameha Hwy as alternate route to avoid delays.