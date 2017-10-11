Noa Botanicals medical marijuana dispensary opens on Oahu

The state’s fourth medical marijuana dispensary is now open.

Noa Botanicals opened to the public Wednesday after receiving final approval from the state Department of Health.

The retail center is located on Young Street, and is the second dispensary to open on Oahu.

“We will have four strains of dried flower at opening, followed by another four to six strains and manufactured products such as tincture, oils and concentrates shortly after opening,” said Brian Goldstein, NOA Botanicals CEO.

Registered patients and their caregivers may purchase up to four ounces of medical cannabis during a 15-consecutive-day period and a maximum of eight ounces over a 30-consecutive-day period.

Noa will also manufacture products, including lotions and lozenges, once the lab is certified by the state.

Click here for more information on Noa Botanicals.

Click here for more information on the state’s medical cannabis program.