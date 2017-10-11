Police investigate death of Hilo man who fell through warehouse roof

An investigation is underway after a man fell through the roof of a warehouse and died.

It happened Tuesday, Oct. 10, at around 1:42 p.m. at a business on Kealakai Street in Panaewa.

Police say Peter Tosie, 45, fell approximately 40 feet through a fiberglass portion of the roof he was working on and landed on the concrete floor.

He was taken to Hilo Medical Center in critical condition and died at 2:19 p.m.

Police say Tosie worked for a painting company that had been contracted by the business.

An autopsy has been scheduled, and detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Todd Pataray of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2382 or Todd.Pataray@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300.