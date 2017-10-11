Preventing heat stroke at the pumpkin patch

Hundreds of will be heading to pumpkin patches this weekend and while it’s always a great family-fun day — it can also get dangerous.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Dr. Pani Shoja, Medical Director at Urgent Care Hawaii joined us in studio with some tips on how to prepare for a day at the patch.

Shoja says being in the sun all day can lead to heat exhaustion, sunburn and dehydration – infants under 4 and adults over 65 are particularly vulnerable and so are pets! Shoja suggests wearing a hat, get in the shade often, don’t exert yourself, drink plenty of fresh water – avoid sugar drinks, alcohol and caffeine, use sunscreen and rest often.

“Faintness or dizziness, weak rapid pulse, pale or flushed face, muscle cramps, headache, weakness or fatigue,” says Shoja about some of the signs of heat stroke. “Get out of the heat and rest in an air-conditioned room or nearest cool and shady place. Drink water, use fan or ice towels – come to the first aid tent right away!”

The Pumpkin Festival is open October 14, 15; 21, 22; 28 and 29 from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm at 91-1440 Farrington Highway, Kapolei, HI 96707.

For additional Information go to: www.alounfarms.com