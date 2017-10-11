Southwest Airlines plans service to Hawaii, tickets to go on sale next year

Southwest Airlines announced Wednesday it plans to begin selling tickets in 2018 for service to Hawaii.

“Hawaii is an important place for Southwest Airlines because so many people count on us to take them everywhere they want to go reliably and affordably. We’re ready and excited to address a request we’ve heard for years,” said chairman and CEO Gary Kelly.

The carrier says it will embark on a process to obtain approval from the Federal Aviation Administration for Extended Operations (ETOPS), a regulatory requirement to operate between the mainland and Hawaii.

“The launch of our ETOPS work begins the next chapter of Southwest Airlines. We’re thrilled to bring Hawaii next year as an option to more than 115 million customers who already fly with us annually,” said COO Mike Van de Ven.

“The unmatched combination of our people and low fares with nothing to hide will be a game-changer,” said airline president Tom Nealon.

Service details will be announced at a later date.