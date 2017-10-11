State warns public to beware of fake investigators

The state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs’ Regulated Industries Complaints Office (RICO) is warning the public about at least one individual who posed as a RICO investigator.

The office received information that a letter was sent to a local business asserting a violation and that RICO would be conducting an investigation at that location.

The letter, however, was not sent by an investigator from the RICO office.

Notices from RICO are sent on official letterhead and include contact information for all RICO offices. Legitimate RICO investigators carry official badges and credentials with their name and organization.

Members of the public may request to view the credentials of a RICO investigator to confirm the investigator’s identity.

To verify the authenticity of an investigator or a written notice from RICO, the public also may call the RICO office at (808) 587-4272.

The Regulated Industries Complaints Office has opened an investigation into the matter. The impersonation of a public servant is a crime in the State of Hawaii.

RICO is a division of the DCCA and enforces the licensing laws for the various professional boards, commissions, and programs that are administratively attached to the department.