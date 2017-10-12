Ask a Doctor: Different Risks, Medications for High Cholesterol

By Published:

It’s described as a silent disease that affects many people. There are different types of high cholesterol and different risk factors. Which medications can help? Dr. Kalani Brady from the John A. Burns School of Medicine joined Take2 with details.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s