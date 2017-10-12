Ask a Doctor: Different Risks, Medications for High Cholesterol

It’s described as a silent disease that affects many people. There are different types of high cholesterol and different risk factors. Which medications can help? Dr. Kalani Brady from the John A. Burns School of Medicine joined Take2 with details.
