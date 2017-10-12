Built FORD Tough Matchup: (8) Campbell vs. (T5) Leilehua

Oahu’s lone Saturday-night showdown takes place in Wahiawa.

Fifth-ranked Leilehua plays host to eighth-ranked Campbell in the quarterfinal round of the OIA Division I championship tournament.

The Sabers ended Castle’s run last weekend, when sophomore Pokii Adkins-Kupukaa added to his play-making resume with a 52-yard punt return. They were dangerous on offense, defense, and special teams.

As for the Mules, they had the week off after reeling five straight wins.

Running back James McGary drives the bus with 544 yards over the last three games.

The winner keeps state title hopes alive while the loser shuts the playbook for the season.

Kick-off is Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Yoshida Stadium.