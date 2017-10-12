Cool Down Drink Up



The Cover2 team sends some high quality H2O to some worthy recipients.

Billy Hull: The 20th selection from Hawaii to the Polynesian Bowl is Mililani’s Scottie Agasiva. Congratulations!

Rich Miano: Sticking with the theme, the Class of 2018 Polynesian Football Hall of Fame inductees: Herman Clark, Ma‘ake Kemoeatu, Manu Tuiasosopo, and Kimo von Oelhoffen.

Sam Spangler: Cover2’s own Mark Veneri, who helped deliver his son, Malakai. At 8 pounds, 13 ounces, he’s a big boy, just like dad!

Rob DeMello: Kauai senior quarterback Christian Manera who led the Red Raiders to the KIF championship by doing it all — rushing touchdown, passing touchdown, and fumble return for touchdown on defense.