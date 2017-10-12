Game Previews and Analysis: Part 1



Moanalua vs. (2) Mililani

It’s quarterfinal weekend in Division I as the reigning state champions of Mililani play host to Moanalua Friday night.

As always, the Trojans will be looking to eat with sack lunch on the menu.

Kick-off is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Kauinana Stadium.

(9) Farrington vs. (T5) Waianae

Waianae and Farrington are facing off in the playoffs.

The winner will face either Mililani or Moanalua.

This is the fourth straight year that the OIA blue bloods will battle in the postseason.

Three years ago, the Govs were the eliminators, but payback came with interest as Farrington lost back-to-back seasons after that.

Waianae outside linebacker and USC commit Kanai Mauga could continue the trend.

Kick-off is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Torii Field.

(10) Kapolei vs. (3) Kahuku

In the final quarterfinal showdown, the two-time reigning league champions of Kahuku will lay out the all-red welcome mat to Kapolei.

It will be a rematch of last year’s state tournament semifinal, where the Red Raiders pounced 54-7.

Kahuku lost to Saint Louis in the final a week later.

Kick-off is Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Weimer Field.