‘Instacart’ grocery delivery service launches on Oahu and Maui on Thursday

The nation’s largest on-demand grocery delivery service, Instacart, launches in the Honolulu and Kahului on Thursday.
The launch offers Oahu and Maui residents the option to have their groceries and everyday essentials delivered right to their door, in as little as one hour.
The delivery area covers over 140,000 households and brings income earning opportunities to the area with pland to bring on more than 100 new employees.
The grocery delivery service will run through local stores including Foodland, Times Supermarkets, Costco, CVS, Safeway and Petco. .
Areas of service on Oahu include:
- Honolulu
- Ewa Beach
- Kapolei
- Makakilo
- Pearl City
- Wahiawa
- Wheeler Army Air Field
- Mililani
- Waipio Acres
- Aiea
- Kailua
- Marine Corp Base Hawaii
- Maunawili
- Kaneohe
- Waimanalo
- Kakaako
- Waikiki
- Kahala
- Waialae
- Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
- Manoa
- Hawaii Kai
Areas of service on Maui include:
- Kihei
- Wailea-Makena
- Kahului and Waikapu