Hawaii’s Kitchen: 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar at the Prince Waikiki

100 Sails Restaurant & Bar, located at the Prince Waikiki, is approaching its one year anniversary this November.  In today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen, Chef de cuisine, Joseph Almoguera, and hotel manager, Randi Fernandez shows us how to make one of their most popular small bite items that can be shared, KFC “Korean Fried Cauliflower.”

KFC

1 serving

Sauce:

2 Tbsp. shoyu

2 tbsp. sesame oil

3 tbsp. sugar

1 tbsp. water

1 oz. green onion

1oz. minced garlic

1 oz. Korean chili powder

Hot pepper to taste

 

Tempura batter

6 pcs. Cauliflower florets

Micro scallions

Micro cilantro

Chili threads

Kewpie mayonaise

 

In a mixing bowl combine all the ingredients and mix well. Dip cauliflower florets in tempura batter and deep fry until crispy and brown. Toss fried cauliflower in sauce and garnish with micro scallions, micro cilantro, chili threads and kewpie mayonnaise.

 

Website: www.PrinceWaikiki.com

