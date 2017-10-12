Hawaii’s Kitchen: 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar at the Prince Waikiki

100 Sails Restaurant & Bar, located at the Prince Waikiki, is approaching its one year anniversary this November. In today’s Hawaii’s Kitchen, Chef de cuisine, Joseph Almoguera, and hotel manager, Randi Fernandez shows us how to make one of their most popular small bite items that can be shared, KFC “Korean Fried Cauliflower.”
KFC
1 serving
Sauce:
2 Tbsp. shoyu
2 tbsp. sesame oil
3 tbsp. sugar
1 tbsp. water
1 oz. green onion
1oz. minced garlic
1 oz. Korean chili powder
Hot pepper to taste
Tempura batter
6 pcs. Cauliflower florets
Micro scallions
Micro cilantro
Chili threads
Kewpie mayonaise
In a mixing bowl combine all the ingredients and mix well. Dip cauliflower florets in tempura batter and deep fry until crispy and brown. Toss fried cauliflower in sauce and garnish with micro scallions, micro cilantro, chili threads and kewpie mayonnaise.
