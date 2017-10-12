Hundreds stand up to domestic violence in annual men’s march

Hundreds took to the street Thursday to stand up to domestic violence.

The 23rd annual Men’s March Against Violence began at the State Capitol rotunda with a remembrance of lives lost to domestic violence.

The march ended with a rally at Honolulu Hale’s Skygate Park.

The event aims to raise awareness about the issue, and educate the public about resources and prevention.

Sponsors include Mental Health Hawaii, Catholic Charities of Hawaii, the Domestic Violence Action Center, Parents and Children Together (PACT), and the City and County of Honolulu.

“It’s an unyielding effort by all of our community, domestic violence programs, elected leaders, and appointed leaders to make sure that the community understands we have to be vigilant and attentive, and we have to be responsive to the problem,” said Nanci Kreidman, Domestic Violence Action Center CEO.

Each year in Hawaii, 50,000 women between the ages of 18 and 64 are harmed by domestic violence.

One in four men in the United States will become a victim of domestic violence during his lifetime.

