On the Road: Pac-Five head coach Kip Botelho



The Pac-Five Wolfpack has a big game against the Damien Monarchs this weekend.

Head coach Kip Botelho says the team suffered a setback with several injuries this year, “but we’re still going to line ’em up, play hard, and see what happens.”

The team is made up of players from several schools, which Botelho says can be a challenge.

“I think it’s tough on the parents too, because a lot of kids live all over the place, so the parents have to be the ones to pick them up, so it’s a commitment not only for the kids but the parents as well,” he said.

Botelho has been the Wolfpack’s head coach for 14 years.

Moving forward, he says he sees the potential for a three-tier system to give schools the opportunity to provide a competitive balance.

“I think that’s what we need,” he said. “Just look at some of the scores. The priority is not there. … I think it would bring more interest, and it would be a lot better for the fans to watch competitive games.”