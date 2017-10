Hawaii Prep World’s Billy Hull fills in for Coach Brian Te‘o this week.

When you go to a Saint Francis game, you’ll notice they’ve got size across the field.

All of them pale in comparison to left tackle Faaope “Ope” Laloulu.

He may be 6-foot-7 and 370 pounds, but he can also move.

Coaches rave about the person he is, and colleges are taking notice.