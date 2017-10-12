Suspect arrested after man stabbed in the neck

A 32-year-old Puna man was arrested Thursday following a stabbing in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision.

Officers were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. to the home of two men after police say one man reportedly stabbed the other.

The investigation has been classified as second-degree assault.

The 34-year-old victim suffered stab wounds to his neck and was taken to Hilo Medical Center in serious but stable condition and medevaced to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu for additional treatment.

Police took Michael Potee into custody.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Scott Amaral of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2384 or Scott.Amaral@hawaiicounty.gov.