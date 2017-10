Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a 12-inch main break on Kalaunui Road at the Kanakou Place intersection in Hawaii Kai.

The break is affecting all customers from Kaahue Street to the top of Mariners Ridge.

Motorists traveling near the main break site are advised to exercise caution and to expect delays.

The main break was reported at approximately 1:10 a.m.

Repairs are expected to take place throughout the day.

Water wagon locations to be determined.