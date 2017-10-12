Wet weather to blanket the islands through the weekend, winds to follow

Expect more wet weather as a moist, unstable air mass starts to fill in over the islands.

Weather is expected to deteriorate over the next several days with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers are expected to increase initially for windward areas starting Friday, and pick up throughout the islands all weekend long.

Earlier Thursday, Maui was under a flash flood warning.

Right now, a flood advisory is in effect for Hawaii island until 11 p.m.

Radar indicated heavy rain over portions of the windward side from Hilo to South Point. Rainfall rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected in the heaviest showers. Periods of heavy rainfall will continue for a few more hours.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Naalehu, Paauilo, Orchidlands Estates, Pepeekeo, Keaau, Ookala, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Kawa Flats, Pahoa, Hawaiian Acres and Glenwood.

Overall, the wet weather coming in from the east will continue to fill in over the islands through at least Sunday.

As the rain begins to scale back, the winds will pick up.

High pressure will replace wet weather with winds up to 30 mph possible.