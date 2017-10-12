What’s Poppin’ – Halloween Popcorn, etc.

Boo!  Primo Popcorn is offering an orange and black combo, perfect for Halloween.  BlackBerry and Orange are the flavors of this candy coated popcorn treat.  They come in three sizes.

Watevas.  Say it when there is nothing more to say.  Say it with disgust. Say it with a hand gesture.  Just say it!  Just another fun pidgin item from PidginOverdrive.

Get your Sorbet on a Stik fix with Lilikoi.  This fun tropical fruit is an island flavor that is always a favorite.

Address:   120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at www.primopopcorn.com.

