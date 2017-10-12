Woman pleads not guilty in case of Waimanalo hit-and-run that killed infant

A woman accused of hitting a Waimanalo family and leaving the crash scene pleaded not guilty Thursday.

The crash occurred on Dec. 5, 2016, along Kalanianaole Highway.

Police say a family was crossing the highway in a marked crosswalk when a truck hit them.

Six-month-old Donovan Naleieha was hospitalized in critical condition and later died.

The crash also injured his mother and 3-year-old brother. His father was not physically hurt.

Police say the driver, identified as Akau, fled the scene. She was later arrested at her home a short distance away, and eventually released pending further investigation.

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, Akau was indicted by a grand jury on second-degree negligent homicide, three counts of accidents involving death or serious bodily injury, and driving without a license.

Court documents claim she “did intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly fail to immediately stop the vehicle at the scene of the accident or as close thereto as possible, and did intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly fail to forthwith return to and in every event remain at the scene of the accident…”

A bench warrant was issued and she was arrested on Friday, Oct. 6.

Akau entered her plea during a court appearance Thursday. A trial date was set for Dec. 11.

She remains free on $25,000 bail.