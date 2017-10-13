Army aims to fill more than 100 positions at hiring fair

By Published:

Cooks, recreation aids, and child and youth program assistants are some of the more than 100 jobs the Army is looking to fill at a hiring fair Monday, Oct. 16.

The Army’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation directorate is hosting the fair at Leilehua Golf Course in Wahiawa, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To be considered for an interview, attendees should bring the following:

  • Resume
  • Two professional references with contact information
  • DD214 (for veterans)
  • Military Orders (for military spouses)
  • SF50 or DA3434 (for current employees)
  • Valid photo ID
  • Social security card

Additional requirements for child and youth services vacancies:

  • High school diploma
  • College transcripts (may not be required for all vacancies)

This event is open to the public.

Click here for more information or call 656-0129.

