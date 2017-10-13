Army aims to fill more than 100 positions at hiring fair

Cooks, recreation aids, and child and youth program assistants are some of the more than 100 jobs the Army is looking to fill at a hiring fair Monday, Oct. 16.

The Army’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation directorate is hosting the fair at Leilehua Golf Course in Wahiawa, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To be considered for an interview, attendees should bring the following:

Resume

Two professional references with contact information

DD214 (for veterans)

Military Orders (for military spouses)

SF50 or DA3434 (for current employees)

Valid photo ID

Social security card

Additional requirements for child and youth services vacancies:

High school diploma

College transcripts (may not be required for all vacancies)

This event is open to the public.

Click here for more information or call 656-0129.