Protecting your financial records and those irreplaceable family memories can be challenge but there are ways to do so without compromising your information.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Vincent Hoang, Chief Information Security Officer, State Office of Enterprise Technology Services and Reynold Hioki, Cybersecurity Coordinator, Hawaii Department of Defense joined us in studio to talk about an opportunity to get it done.

Hoang says cyber security and safety is a shared responsibility.

“Awareness of computer and online best practices will improve the overall security of Hawaii’s information, infrastructure and economy,” says Hoang.

Hioki says the Hawaii Department of Defense, in partnership with the State Public Library System and nonprofit Cyber Hui, is offering cyber safety public awareness sessions throughout October. The sessions will take place at public libraries and other locations throughout the state.

The full schedule of sessions is available on the state’s new Cyber Safety website: ohs.hawaii.gov/cyber.