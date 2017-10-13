Flood advisory issued for Oahu on Friday

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for Oahu until 5:30 a.m.

Locations in the advisory include Hauula, Waimanalo, Kaneoh Marine Base, Palolo, Ahuimanu, Kailua, Manoa, Maunawili, Kaneohe, Waikane, Waiahole and Kahuku.

Officials advise residents to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot.

This advisory may be extended past 5:30 a.m. if heavy rain persists.