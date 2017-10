The Hawaii Parkinson Walk is an annual fundraiser for Hawaii Parkinson Association (HPA) and helps raise awareness about Parkinson’s disease and funds to support those living with Parkinson’s and their caregivers in Hawaii. This year’s walk will be held on Saturday, November 4 at Magic Island.

Attending the walk is free, but they encourage people to ask friends and family to sponsor their participation to help support HPA.

To register or get more info, go to www.hawaiiparkinsonwalk.org.