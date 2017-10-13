Herringbone Waikiki restaurant closes after diners fall ill



One of Waikiki’s newest restaurants underwent a thorough cleaning after several diners got sick.

Herringbone Waikiki, a restaurant known for its seafood and meat, closed Thursday.

A sign on the door read, “Unfortunately we will not open this evening and apologize for any inconvenience.”

The Hawaii Department of Health says it was first notified Tuesday of a handful of illnesses associated with the restaurant.

According to a department report posted online, on Saturday, Oct. 7, at around 11:30 a.m, “three customers ordered and shared the toss salad. All three showed symptoms of nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.”

An inspector was dispatched and observed good personal hygiene practices. No employees were sick.

The only violation was that “one of the refrigerators was out of spec,” noted Peter Oshiro, the health department’s environmental health program manager. The problem was corrected on site, and the restaurant was allowed to resume operations with its green placard.

However, more illnesses were reported Wednesday and Thursday, and by the time inspectors returned, the restaurant had voluntarily closed.

Health officials suspect norovirus may be to blame, though the exact cause remains under investigation.

The restaurant is in the process of disinfecting the entire facility.

“Everything from about head-high to the floor needs to be disinfected, so all their food supplies, if anything was opened that could have been touched by employees has to be all discarded and thrown out,” Oshiro said. “If an open pack of napkins were there, or single-serve-use utensils, those all have to be thrown out, and all hard surfaces in the facility have to be thoroughly disinfected before food and equipment supplies are brought back in.”

We asked Oshiro why the department didn’t shut down the restaurant after the first round of illnesses was reported.

“We really didn’t know the source. When you just have three people ill, sometimes you’re not really sure whether or not it is coming from the restaurant itself,” Oshiro explained. “We did do a complete inspection on Tuesday, and at that time, we found that this establishment, their personal hygiene practices were very good, they all were observed washing their hands and putting on gloves before they were actually making things such as salads, so they were actually directly observed by the inspector that they were doing proper personal hygiene at the time.”

Oshiro says the restaurant was able to keep its green placard, because only one violation was found and promptly corrected.

“The rules specifically say you get a green placard if there’s one violation or less that can be corrected before the inspector leaves the facility,” Oshiro said. “If we think this might be a norovirus incident, then it really doesn’t matter too much as far as spreading the disease whether or not the refrigerator was out of temperature.”

Herringbone Waikiki opened Aug. 2 in the new International Market Place.

It says it hopes to reopen as soon as possible.