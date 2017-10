McDonald’s has a new menu item: Buttermilk Crispy Tenders! They’re made with 100% white meat chicken – they’re juicy, seasoned, breaded and cooked to golden perfection. They’re available in orders of 4, 6 and 10-pieces. There are no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

McDonald’s also has a new Signature Sauce to enjoy with the Buttermilk Crispy Tenders. The sauce is creamy, sweet and tangy with a zest of herbs and spices.