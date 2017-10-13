Model ‘mini home’ up for auction

Related Coverage ADU built on State Capitol lawn to highlight statewide need for affordable housing

A tiny home that was built on the lawn of the State Capitol is now up for auction.

The accessory dwelling unit (ADU) was built in April to raise awareness about statewide housing needs.

It already has a kitchen, full bath, living area, and two porches outside.

The starting price is $50,000 and the public can bid online through Sunday.

Interested bidders can see it up close Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pasha Hawaii in West Oahu. (Click here for directions.)

Proceeds go to Habitat for Humanity.

Click here to view the online auction.