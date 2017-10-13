Music of Local Singer Kimie Miner Goes Digital

Fans of local singer-songwriter Kimie Miner are celebrating today. Her album “Proud of the Sun” is out on all digital platforms today! And there’s a special reveal in her new video. She joined Take2 to talk about it and to perform in studio.

 

 

