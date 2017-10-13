Schofield Barracks hosts Living History Day

The sights and sounds of history will come alive during Living History Day at the Tropic Lightning Museum.

The free event takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Families are invited to interact with soldiers in vintage uniforms and modern “battle rattle,” enjoy camouflage face painting and military working dog demonstrations, and check out restored military vehicles and memorabilia.

Live entertainment includes swing-dancing Hawaii Jitterbugs, the Celtic Pipes and Drums of Hawaii, and the 25th Infantry Division’s Lightning Jazz Project and Tropic Knights Big Band.

Visitors who do not possess a military ID must enter Schofield through Lyman Gate on Kunia Road, where they will be subject to an installation security background check.

Vehicle occupants 16 years of age and older must present a valid state or government photo ID, and the vehicle driver must provide a current driver’s license, vehicle registration, proof of insurance and safety check.

Click here for more information or call (808) 655-0438.