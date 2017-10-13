Solution in the works to address design flaw in dozens of public trash cans

Trash cans are meant to keep trash off the streets.

But some trash cans in Waikiki aren’t working properly, and now the city is working to fix the problem.

Thousands of people use the green trash cans every day, most without even giving it a second thought.

But if you take a closer look, there’s a problem.

“There is an inner liner in and out of receptacle, and trash is getting in between that and falling through and coming out onto the sidewalk,” explained Jennifer Nakayama, president of the Waikiki Business Improvement District.

A small gap between the trash can and the green metal liner has been causing a big enough problem that the city began working with the Waikiki Business improvement District on a fix.

“The idea was that if it was a physical barrier, a plate if you will, on the bottom horizontal aspect of the trash can, then that would prohibit it from going out underneath the trash can,” Nakayama said.

The Waikiki Business Improvement District is taking the lead on the project, working directly with the manufacturer to make a plate that will stop trash from getting out.

The city has 80 of the cans in Waikiki alone, and around 1,600 across Oahu.

So far, the fix is only in one can, but according to the city it “appears to be working well.”

If the pilot project is expanded island-wide, the city says it would modify the trash cans if funds are available.