State to clean up, fence off area under Nimitz Hwy. viaduct

A multimillion-dollar cleanup aims to address health and safety concerns under the Nimitz Highway viaduct.

Officials say there have been incidents in the area, including thefts of copper and electric wires that affect lighting on the H-1 Freeway, break-ins of nearby businesses, and fires.

From Oct. 23 through Nov. 17, the state is planning to clear the area from the vicinity of the Moanalua Bridge to the viaduct off-ramp to Kamehameha/Nimitz Highway.

Officials estimate about 180 people are living there in campsites and cars.

Starting Monday, Oct. 16, the Office of the Homeless Coordinator, Department of Public Safety, and contracted service organizations will provide advance notice and outreach on available services.

A contractor will then clean the area and sort, haul and store items left behind.

The Board of Land and Natural Resources is allowing the Department of Transportation to close part of Moanalua Stream so people can’t float their belongings to another site.

Funding for the cleanup is provided by a pilot program made possible through a $2 million appropriation from the State Legislature and $2 million in matching funds from the DOT.

Once areas are cleaned up, they will be fenced off, monitored through 24-hour security, and used for construction storage.