State warns property owner: no more unsanctioned events in Kakaako

By Published:

The state is telling a property owner in Kakaako to stop holding loud parties.

A concert was held last month, drawing hundreds of people to a parking lot between Kapiolani Boulevard and Waimanu Street that lasted into the early morning hours.

The event prompted dozens of complaints from nearby residents.

The Hawaii Community Development Authority sent a letter to inform the property owner, Henry Chang Trust, that a permit is needed to hold such an event.

Since a permit was never requested, the party was a violation and HCDA says fines may be posed if more parties are held.

Click here to read the letter in its entirety.

