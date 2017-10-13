State warns property owner: no more unsanctioned events in Kakaako

The state is telling a property owner in Kakaako to stop holding loud parties.
A concert was held last month, drawing hundreds of people to a parking lot between Kapiolani Boulevard and Waimanu Street that lasted into the early morning hours.
The event prompted dozens of complaints from nearby residents.
The Hawaii Community Development Authority sent a letter to inform the property owner, Henry Chang Trust, that a permit is needed to hold such an event.
Since a permit was never requested, the party was a violation and HCDA says fines may be posed if more parties are held.