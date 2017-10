If you’re looking for a job, or want to earn some extra money for the holidays, Target is holding a hiring fair this weekend.

Candidates can stop in for on-site interviews for store positions and may get a conditional job offer on the spot.

The event takes place Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. in any Target store.

Salt Lake

4380 Lawehana Street

(808) 441-3118

Kailua

345 Hahani Street

(808) 489-9319

Kapolei

4450 Kapolei Parkway

(808) 457-3679

Kahului

100 Hookele Street

(808) 359-2829

Click here for more information.