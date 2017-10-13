The Latest: Trump lays out Iran strategy

WASHINGTON (AP) Published: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the U.S.-Iran nuclear deal:

President Donald Trump says Iran is not living up to the “spirit” of the nuclear deal that it signed in 2015. He’s announcing a new strategy in a speech at the White House.

Trump says the administration will seek to counter the regime’s destabilizing activities and will impose additional sanctions on the regime to block its financing of terrorism.

The president says the new strategy will also seek to address the proliferation of Iran’s missiles and weapons.

And he says the U.S. will deny Iran’s paths to develop nuclear weapons.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s