Wildlife officials investigate beached whales on Kauai



Wildlife officials are looking into the beaching of several whales on Kauai.

Officials estimate about six whales washed up along Kalapaki Beach in Lihue.

They started received calls at around sunrise. A veterinarian and marine mammal specialists with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are responding.

Witnesses have sent us video and photos showing a handful of whales at the shoreline.

It’s unknown what type of whales are involved.

Kalapaki Beach is on the south side of the island.

