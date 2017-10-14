Low turnout for Saturday DMV hours pilot



A pilot program to shorten lines and wait times at the DMV kicked-off on Oahu Saturday. But to the surprise of many, there wasn’t a lot of people taking advantage of the new hours.

The Kapalama Satellite City Hall off Dillingham Boulevard is extending its hours for licenses and state IDs from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Saturdays for the rest of the year.

The turnout was smaller than expected so city officials are asking customers to spread the word.

During the week, the Kapalama office is usually packed with people.

“When we drove up, we really thought the place was closed because there were no cars in the parking lot,” Alan Nishigaya said.

Dept. of Customer Service director Sheri Kajiwara told KHON2 about 30 people were waiting outside when doors opened.

“Since then it’s been a slow and steady trickle, but as you can see we can certainly accommodate a lot more demand,” Kajiwara said.

In 2016, the DMV processed about 1,000 license renewals each month, but this year that number jumped to more than 9,000.

Kajiwara said ever since the federal government required certain documents for licenses and state id’s, the average transaction time is about 45 minutes.

“People will come and actually bring folders of papers from their important papers safekeeping, bring it to the clerk and say take what you want. That coupled with the number of people coming in for a renewal, that’s what’s causing our big backlog,” Kajiwara said.

However on Saturday, people were in and out within 15 minutes.

“I honestly thought it was going to be really busy today, but we got in and out really quickly,” Jason Aguilar said. “Normally I would have to request to take off from work.”

The office is only open on Saturdays for license and state ID needs, but we’re told the turnout each weekend will determine if it will continue.

“The big thing, the demand. If there is no demand for Saturday services then yes we’ll look at terminating them and finding other ways to meet needs,” Kajiwara said.

The city now allows duplicate driver licenses to be done online and there’s an interactive driver’s license document guide on the city’s website at license.honolulu.gov.