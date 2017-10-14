Rainbow Warriors back on track with win over SJSU

HONOLULU – In a nip-and-tuck game, the University of Hawai’i football team pulled away late against a scrappy San Jose State squad for a 37-26 Homecoming victory Saturday night at Aloha Stadium. With the win, UH snapped a four-game losing streak on got back in the win column for the first time in more than a month while securing its first Mountain West victory.

UH was once again led by senior running back Diocemy Saint Juste who enjoyed a milestone evening. Saint Juste rushed for a school-record 39 times for 202 yards and two touchdowns, eclipsing the 200-yard mark for the third time this season. He also became the first UH player to surpass the 1,000-yard mark in a single-season in consecutive years.

In a series in which the road team has dominated in recent years, the Rainbow Warriors (3-4, 1-3 MW) overcame a 10-0 first quarter deficit to win their first Homecoming game since 2011. Quarterback Dru Brown passed for 173 yards and directed a late fourth-quarter drive that put the game out of reach. A 56-yard throw-and-catch to Keelan Ewaliko set up a three-yard touchdown run by Ryan Tuiasoa.

The touchdown drive was preceded by a rare return for two points by Rojesterman Farris off Viane Moala‘s blocked PAT attempt, which put UH ahead 30-26. The Spartans had pulled within two after a 96-yard kickoff return for touchdown by Rahshead Johnson.

After falling behind 10-0, the Warriors responded with Saint Juste’s first score, which culminated a 14-play drive. Just before halftime, UH got on the scoreboard again as reserve quarterback Cole McDonald found tight end Dakota Torres in the corner of the end zone for a 14-10 lead. However, the Spartans marched downfield in just 34 seconds as Bryce Crawford nailed a 52-yard field goal as time expired.

On the opening possession of the third quarter, UH stretched its lead to 21-13 as Brown found Dylan Collie on a 22-yard score. After officials initially ruled Collie out-of-bounds, replays showed the junior dragged one foot in the endzone. SJSU narrowed the deficit to 21-20 after Johnson’s 59-yard touchdown reception with 1:47 left in the third quarter.

Saint Juste’s second touchdown gave UH a 28-20 lead early in the fourth quarter. The senior from Boynton Beach, Fla., is one of just two FBS running backs with three 200-yard games this season along with Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor.

The Spartans out-gained the Warriors 504-to-451, however the UH defense totaled four sacks and forced two turnovers.

UH will have next week off before hosting San Diego State in a MW game on Saturday, Oct. 28 at Aloha Stadium.

