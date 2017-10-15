Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Christopher Kerns



Honolulu police are looking for Christopher Kerns.

On April 22, 2017, at approximately 3:21 a.m., Kerns entered a Waikiki bar and ordered several drinks and some cigarettes. He then used a credit card to pay for his bill.

“The bartender ran the credit card, at which time he noticed the name of a woman on the card as well as a woman’s photo on the back of the card. The bartender confronted Kerns, who then fled the bar,” said Sgt. Chris Kim.

Police caught Kerns and arrested him for theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, and unauthorized possession of confidential personal information.

He’s now wanted on a $35,000 bench warrant for not showing up for his probation review hearing last month.

He has 14 priors and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

If you know where Kerns is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.