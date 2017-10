Police say speed was a factor in a head-on crash that killed a man on Hawaii island.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday on Saddle Road near mile marker 38.

The Hawaii Police Department says the male driver was passing cars when he crashed into an oncoming car driven by a 36-year-old woman.

The man was hospitalized in critical condition where he later died. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The woman was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.