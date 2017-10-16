Amateur baker from Hawaii beats the pros in Food Network challenge

An amateur baker from Hawaii won $10,000 in the “Bakers vs. Fakers” challenge on the Food Network.

The show pits two professional bakers against two amateur bakers.

In the final round, Pixie Clay’s matcha shortbread cookie with pickled blueberries earned her the top honors from the judges.

“For me, it is just a hobby, and to realize that my baking was good enough to beat out two professional bakers in a competition, that was really surprising and also really exciting,” said Clay.

The Campbell High School graduate worked as a DJ for Star 101.9 in Hawaii before moving to San Francisco, where she is now a radio news producer at KCBS.

Clay plans to use her prize money to take her parents and her brother on a family vacation to thank them for their support when she had a brain tumor at just 17 years old.

The episode is available on demand and on Amazon.com.