Coast Guard, Navy respond to downed helicopter off Molokai

Coast Guard and Navy crews are responding to a report of a downed helicopter with two people aboard off the northwest side of Molokai Monday evening.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Joint Response Coordination Center received a call from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport’s control tower at 7:26 p.m.

The control tower reportedly lost communication with a privately owned Robinson R44 helicopter with two people on board.

The helicopter was reported to have left Honolulu Monday on a day trip to Molokai and was on its way back.

Air crews located debris along with ChemLights in the water.

“We actually had a C-130 Hercules airplane out conducting training that diverted and reported on scene, and also a Navy 60 was also out conducting training, so both assets got on scene and started search patterns and found debris in the water with ChemLights, so they are currently searching the area for two possible people in the water,” Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Levasseur.

Responding are:

HC-130 Hercules airplane and MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrews from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers

Point.

Point. U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ahi (WPB 87364), homeported in Honolulu, is en route.

MH-60R Seahawk helicopter aircrew from Navy Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37.

Weather on scene is currently 30 mph winds out of the northeast with 12- to 15-foot seas.

Stay with KHON2.com for updates.