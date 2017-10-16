Document shredding available during Better Business Bureau’s Secure Your ID Day

If you have old documents you’ve been meaning to get rid of, here’s your chance to get them shredded for free.

Secure Your ID Day is the Better Business Bureau’s most popular event of the year, and it can help make sure your information is safe and secure.

This Saturday, the organization will offer free document shredding at sites across the state in an effort to stop a massive, nationwide problem.

“Fifteen million Americans have been affected by some sort of identity theft last year alone, which has come out to about $16 billion worth of lost revenue or wages,” explained Jason Kama, Hawaii Better Business Bureau director of marketing.

Secure Your ID Day will take place Oct. 21, 8-11 a.m., at the following locations:

Access Information Management Oahu Destruction Center

98-736 Moanalua Loop

Aiea, HI 96701

Access Maui Record and Destruction Center

821 Eha Street

Wailuku, HI 96793

Access Big Island Record and Destruction Center

73-4164 Huli Koa Drive

Kailua-Kona, HI 96740

Participants can bring up to two boxes or bags of documents to be shredded with a signed authorization form, and receive tips and resources on identity theft and fraud protection.

On Oahu only, you can also safely dispose of old electronic devices that contain sensitive personal information.

“A lot of people might be stockpiling them at home, like under old book shelves or drawers, but it is best to turn those in and get them destroyed securely so that you know for sure that no one can break into that old computer or cell phone and get any information off of it,” Kama said.

At all sites statewide, you can also help out with other donations.

“If you are cleaning out all your old files, cleaning up all your old e-waste, maybe getting out some old clothes from your closets as well,” Kama said, “so we have partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters on all three locations to accept clothing donations for the community.”

Click here for more information on Secure Your ID Day.

