Fire department to release results of Marco Polo investigation

By Published: Updated:

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Fire Chief Manuel Neves will hold a press conference to release the investigation into the deadly, seven-alarm fire at the Marco Polo high-rise building.

The press conference will take place at 2 p.m. at the McCully-Moiliili Fire Station on Date Street.

We will live stream the press conference online here.

Three people were killed when the fire broke out on July 14. It took more than 120 firefighters hours to extinguish the blaze.

The fire is considered to be one of the most destructive in Honolulu’s recent history with damage estimated to exceed $100 million.

The 1970s building has asbestos among its materials, and multiple fire floors were considered a hazmat scene by the Department of Health.

Stay with KHON2.com for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s