Fire department to release results of Marco Polo investigation

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Fire Chief Manuel Neves will hold a press conference to release the investigation into the deadly, seven-alarm fire at the Marco Polo high-rise building.

The press conference will take place at 2 p.m. at the McCully-Moiliili Fire Station on Date Street.

Three people were killed when the fire broke out on July 14. It took more than 120 firefighters hours to extinguish the blaze.

The fire is considered to be one of the most destructive in Honolulu’s recent history with damage estimated to exceed $100 million.

The 1970s building has asbestos among its materials, and multiple fire floors were considered a hazmat scene by the Department of Health.

