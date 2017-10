This year’s Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival will be Saturday, October 21. The parade kicks off at 11am with a route along Kalakaua Avenue through Waikiki. Festival gates at the Waikiki Shell entrance open at 11:30am. The Festival will wrap up at 6pm.

There are many events happening around town this week. Joe Bock, VP of Hawaii LGBT Legacy Foundation, and Francine Beppu, have details.

Website: http://honolulupride.com