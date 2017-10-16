Investigation underway after native seabirds found dead in Windward Oahu

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources is investigating after several native seabirds turned up dead in Windward Oahu.

The birds’ nesting ground had just been roped off a few days earlier.

Volunteers from the environmental group 808 Cleanups found the birds on Sunday. DLNR said the animals are wedge-tailed shearwaters, which are a protected species.

“We were originally thinking that the fences might be affected, like people pulling up signs or pulling up the posts, but we found something much worse,” said Michael Loftin with 808 Cleanups.

Three dead sea birds were discovered Sunday in Kailua. Another one was found Monday morning at the same location.

“I woke up Sunday morning and three were dead with no other apparent trauma other than a broken neck,” said 808 Cleanups volunteer Richard T. “We found another infant chick laid out right under the sign.”

808 Cleanups volunteers came across the shearwater nesting site just last week.

Members had posted signs and put up a perimeter around the area two days before the birds were found.

“They weren’t found in the nest. They were found near the grass. There was no sign of bite marks. There was no sign of feathers or consumption of the birds,” Loftin said.

KHON2 contacted DLNR and a spokesperson told us officers were out on scene but the cause of death is unknown.

Wedge-tailed shearwaters are protected by federal and state laws.

According to Sea Life Park, the birds are especially vulnerable during the months following breeding season.

“The areas were getting trampled on and it was shrinking so we wanted to protect it,” Loftin said.

The native shearwaters only lay one egg per season and are threatened by mongoose, feral cats, humans, and artificial light.

The birds can become disoriented by street and exterior lights, causing them to fall on the ground or stray away from their nest.

DLNR is asking anyone who has information on how the birds may have been killed to contact the agency using its new DLNRTip app. This program allows people to anonymously provide DOCARE with factual information leading to the arrest of anyone who poaches or harasses protected wildlife species, pollutes, or violates any state conservation resources rules.

The app is available for download for free via the Google play store, iTunes app store, or by visiting DOCARE’s website.

Anyone who does not have a smartphone can send an anonymous text tip via their cell phone to DOCARE by texting keyword DLNRTip and their message/tip to 847411 (tip411).

Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the DOCARE website noted above. DOCARE will also continue to take phone calls and tips on its statewide hotline at 643-DLNR (643-3567).