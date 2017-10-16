Malama Learning Center’s new Ola Na Kini Initiative

Since 2004, Mālama Learning Center has worked to unify schools, residents, and businesses in West Oʻahu through education that incorporates art, science, conservation, and culture.

They use a hands-on approach to learning, preparing its participants for diverse real-world experiences and 21st century careers.

Their latest program is Ola Nā Kini – which translates to “Life for the Multitude” in Hawaiian. It focuses on replanting native plants that once thrived in the Islands, starting in the Waiʻanae Mountains. Pauline Sato explains.

Website: www.malamalearningcenter.org