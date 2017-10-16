Malama Learning Center’s new Ola Na Kini Initiative

By Published:

Since 2004, Mālama Learning Center has worked to unify schools, residents, and businesses in West Oʻahu through education that incorporates art, science, conservation, and culture.

They use a hands-on approach to learning, preparing its participants for diverse real-world experiences and 21st century careers.

Their latest program is Ola Nā Kini – which translates to “Life for the Multitude” in Hawaiian.  It focuses on replanting native plants that once thrived in the Islands, starting in the Waiʻanae Mountains.  Pauline Sato explains.

Website: www.malamalearningcenter.org

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s